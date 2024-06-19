Iran accelerates nuclear enrichment capacity

Iran has embarked on a major expansion of its enrichment capabilities at the Fordow underground facility, reported the Washington Post. a move likely to exacerbate tensions with Western nations and heighten concerns over its nuclear program's military intentions.

Reports from confidential documents and analyses by weapons experts indicate that Iran plans to triple its uranium enrichment capacity at Fordow, situated deep within a mountain in north-central Iran.

This expansion comes shortly after Iran notified the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of its intentions to upgrade the facility, which had ceased enrichment activities under the 2015 nuclear agreement but resumed operations following the U.S. withdrawal in 2018.

The new construction involves the installation of nearly 1,400 advanced centrifuges over the next month, enhancing Iran's capability to produce enriched uranium, which can be used both for civilian nuclear power and potentially for nuclear weapons with further refinement. The planned deployment includes newer-model IR-6 centrifuges, more efficient than the IR-1 models currently in use at Fordow.

While Iran maintains that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes, the scale and speed of this expansion raise concerns among international observers and Western governments. U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller condemned Iran's actions, stating that they undermine Iran's claims of peaceful nuclear intentions.

The Biden administration has warned of potential consequences if Iran proceeds with its plans.

As Iran advances its nuclear capabilities at Fordow and its main enrichment plant in Natanz, the global community faces renewed challenges in managing Iran's nuclear ambitions and ensuring regional security.