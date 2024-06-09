Iran announces final presidential candidates ahead of election

Iran's Interior Ministry has revealed the six candidates approved by the Guardian Council to compete in the upcoming presidential election slated for June 28.

The exclusion of several high-profile figures, including ex-President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and former parliament speaker Ali Larijani, has stirred controversy and speculation about the direction of Iran's leadership.

The final list comprises solely male candidates, notably featuring senior government figures such as hardliner Saeed Jalili, known for his role as Ali Khamenei's representative in the Supreme National Security Council. Also in the lineup are Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the current Parliament Speaker, and Masoud Pezeshkian, a 'reformist' parliamentarian.

The absence of heavyweight contenders Ahmadinejad and Larijani echoes patterns observed in previous elections, raising questions about the fairness and inclusivity of Iran's electoral process.

With the race now likely to center around Jalili, a former nuclear negotiator and staunch opponent of Western agreements, and Ghalibaf, perceived as a more flexible politician, attention turns to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's stance on relations with the West and the fate of Iran's nuclear program.

Rounding out the approved candidates are Mostafa Pourmohammadi, a former minister of justice and interior; Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi, a current Vice President; and Alireza Zakani, the hardline Mayor of Tehran.

The sudden death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash on May 19 has added a layer of complexity to the election process. The candidates' endorsement by the Guardian Council, a body closely aligned with Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, underscores the entrenched power dynamics within Iran's ruling clerical establishment.