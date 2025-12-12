Iran arrests Nobel Prize-winning human rights activist Narges Mohammadi

Iranian authorities arrested Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi, her supporters said Friday, calling for her release.

“The Narges Foundation calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all detained individuals who were attending a memorial ceremony to pay their respects and demonstrate solidarity,” a statement read. “Their arrest constitutes a serious violation of fundamental freedoms.”

The press release further added she was detained in the town of Mashhad while attending a memorial for Khosrow Alikordi, a 46-year-old Iranian lawyer and human rights advocate, who was recently found dead under unclear circumstances.

Alikordi's death was billed by officials in Razavi Khorasan province as a heart attack. However, over 80 lawyers have signed a statement demanding more information.

“Alikordi was a prominent figure among Iran’s community of human rights defenders,” said the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran. “Over the past several years, he had been repeatedly arrested, harassed and threatened by security and judicial forces.”

Prior to her release last December Mohammadi had been jailed since 2021 for her campaign against capital punishment and the obligatory hijab in Iran.