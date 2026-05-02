Iran executes 2 men accused of spying for Israel

Iran said Yaghoub Karimpour passed ​sensitive information ​to ⁠a Mossad officer while, Naser Bakarzadeh ​was accused of ​collecting ⁠details on gov't officials and ⁠key ​sites, including Natanz

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
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File photo of a demonstrator holding up a sign reading "Stop Executions in Iran" in France
File photo of a demonstrator holding up a sign reading "Stop Executions in Iran" in FranceAP Photo/Zacharie Scheurer

The Islamic regime in Iran on Saturday executed two men convicted of spying for Israel, according to an official announcement. 

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The two were named as Yaghoub Karimpour and Naser Bakrzadeh. Their death sentences were upheld by the Supreme Court after legal proceedings, according to regime-linked media. 

Iran's judiciary said Karimpour passed ​sensitive information ​to ⁠a Mossad officer, while Bakarzadeh ​was accused of ​collecting ⁠details on government and religious figures and ⁠key ​sites, including ​in the Natanz area.

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The Hengaw Organization for Human Rights says Karimpour was "subjected to physical and psychological pressure" to extract a confession that saw him sentenced to death on charges of “corruption on earth.”

Bakrzadeh was sentenced to death in connection with the January 2024 protests, according to HRANA. 

Earlier this week The United Nations’ human rights chief decried the Islamic Republic's sweeping crackdown on dissent, including executions, mass arrests, asset seizures and an extended internet shutdown. 

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