Iran executes 2 men accused of spying for Israel

The Islamic regime in Iran on Saturday executed two men convicted of spying for Israel, according to an official announcement.

The two were named as Yaghoub Karimpour and Naser Bakrzadeh. Their death sentences were upheld by the Supreme Court after legal proceedings, according to regime-linked media.

Iran's judiciary said Karimpour passed ​sensitive information ​to ⁠a Mossad officer, while Bakarzadeh ​was accused of ​collecting ⁠details on government and religious figures and ⁠key ​sites, including ​in the Natanz area.

The Hengaw Organization for Human Rights says Karimpour was "subjected to physical and psychological pressure" to extract a confession that saw him sentenced to death on charges of “corruption on earth.”

Bakrzadeh was sentenced to death in connection with the January 2024 protests, according to HRANA.

Earlier this week The United Nations’ human rights chief decried the Islamic Republic's sweeping crackdown on dissent, including executions, mass arrests, asset seizures and an extended internet shutdown.