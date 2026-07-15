Iran executes man convicted of setting fire to public property during January unrest

Mohammad Amini Dehaghani was hanged after the verdict was confirmed by the Iranian Supreme Court and carried out according to legal procedures. According to Iranian news agency Mizan, Dehaghani was described as one of the "enemy collaborators" who set fire to the governor's office and destroyed public property in Imam Hossein Square, as well as the police station in Dehaqan city.

Iran's judiciary alleged that in addition to the criminal acts, Dehaghani encouraged others to attack officers as well. The report cited surveillance footage and what it described as the defendant's confessions.

Reports say the surveillance footage and confessions showed Dehaghani lighting and throwing a Molotov cocktail at the governor's office at 8:30 p.m. on January 9, before proceeding toward the police station and encouraging others present to attack it.

The report also alleged that Amini Dehaghani sought to use a rifle taken from police officers during the protests.

Mizan says that Dehaghani confessed to the acts; he apparently even added that a number of people at the scene had firearms, including a stolen Kalashnikov, and that he asked them to give him a weapon to shoot.

Other crimes attributed to Dehaghani included republishing propaganda content against the Islamic Republic, contacting what it described as anti-revolutionary accounts online, and sending images of weapons to other users.

Dehaghani’s verdict was reviewed and upheld by the Supreme Court after his appeal was rejected, and the sentence was carried out Wednesday morning.