Iran executes protester accused of armed action in January uprising - report

Iran executed a protester who took part in a nationwide uprising in January over accusations of armed action in the central province of Isfahan, the judiciary's Mizan News reported on Monday.

Abbas Akbari Feyzabadi had been convicted on charges including "enmity against God" (moharebeh) and collusion to commit crimes against internal security, according to the report.

The report accused him of being an armed leader during protests on January 8 and 9 and said his sentence had been upheld by the Supreme Court before being carried out. It alleged that he took part in an attack on the governor's office in the city of Naein and fired a handgun toward security forces.

Feyzabadi is one of at least 37 political prisoners Iran has executed since March, according to Iran International.