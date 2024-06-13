Iran expands uranium enrichment in response to IAEA resolution - report

Iran is reportedly expanding its uranium-enrichment capacity at two underground sites in response to a recent resolution passed by the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) Board of Governors.

Diplomats familiar with the situation revealed on Wednesday that while Iran's actions signify an escalation, it is not as significant as anticipated.

The move comes in the wake of a resolution by the IAEA Board of Governors, which called on Iran to increase cooperation with the agency and reverse its decision to bar inspectors. Despite initial concerns that Iran might respond with a drastic atomic escalation, diplomats suggest that the current expansion is not as extensive as feared.

According to reports, Iran plans to install additional cascades of centrifuges, the machines used for uranium enrichment, at both of its underground enrichment sites. However, diplomats emphasize that the scale of the escalation falls short of expectations.

The reasoning behind Iran's comparatively restrained response remains unclear. Speculation arises around the recent death of President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a helicopter crash, as well as the upcoming presidential election scheduled for June 28. Some diplomats suggest that Iran may be awaiting the formation of a new government before making significant moves in its nuclear program.

AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File

The resolution passed by the IAEA Board of Governors urged Iran to enhance cooperation and reverse its decision to bar inspectors. However, only Russia and China opposed the resolution. Diplomats refrained from providing specific details regarding the number or type of centrifuges being added, nor the level of enrichment they would achieve.

Despite the lack of precise information, diplomats assert that Iran's actions are within the expectations of what was anticipated, suggesting that the expansion would likely have occurred regardless of the IAEA resolution. Previous instances have shown Iran's partial compliance with such resolutions, as it did not fully implement its plans following a previous resolution in November 2022.

Currently, Iran is enriching uranium up to 60% purity at an above-ground pilot plant at Natanz and its Fordow site, the latter of which is situated within a mountain. While Iran initiated enrichment to 60% at Fordow in November 2022, it has yet to install all the additional cascades as previously announced.