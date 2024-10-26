Iran pledges to 'defend itself' after Israeli strikes

The mullah regime in Iran said on Saturday it was obliged to “defend itself” after an Israeli air raid on military targets throughout the country. Israel's attack represented a retaliation for Iran’s ballistic missile barrage on the Jewish state earlier in the month.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1850128079424749852

“Iran has the right and the duty to defend itself against foreign acts of aggression,” Iran’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Iranian state news agency Tasnim offered a terse statement reporting that two soldiers were killed in the strikes.

Iranian officials who spoke to the The New York Times on condition of anonymity said that the sites targeted included the S-300 air defense of Imam Khomeini International Airport outside Tehran.

Israel for its part warned Iran against responding.

“If the regime in Iran were to make the mistake of beginning a new round of escalation, we will be obligated to respond,” IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said after the four-hour operation was completed.