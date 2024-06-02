Iran's ex-president Ahmadinejad registers to run for new elections

Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, the former president of Iran, registered to run for elections on Sunday, following the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash in May.

The country's Guardian Council, made up of Shia clerics, will vet the applicants before the elections on June 28.

Raisi was killed on May 19 after his helicopter crashed in the northeastern part of Iran. Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian was also killed.

The deaths put a stop to reported indirect talks held between the US and Iran in Oman.

This comes as the Islamic Republic continues to promote terrorist proxies acting against Israel amid its war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.