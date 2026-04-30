Iran's Khamenei refers to war as 'America's humiliating defeat,' in National Persian Gulf Day speech

Despite hiding in from the public, Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is making himself heard.

On Thursday, the Ayatollah released a message for National Persian Gulf Day, an annual commemoration of a historic victory by the Safavid Empire and the British East India Company against the Portuguese, for the Strait of Hormuz.

In his message, Khamenei, described the Persian Gulf as an “irreplaceable blessing,” and a strategic asset which has "provoked the greed of many devils," referring to the United States, Israel, and European countries.

He went on to say, that "foreigners have no place in region except at the bottom of its waters.

The Ayatollah also spoke about nuclear technology and weaponry. While speaking about patriotism in Iran, he said that Iranians both "inside and outside the country consider all their identity, spiritual, human, scientific, industrial, and basic and modern technological capacities—from nano and bio to nuclear and missile—as their national asset, and they will guard them."

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Additionally, the Ayatollah referred to the war as "America's humiliating defeat" and says Iran will implement new management rules over the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing conflict.

While he did not specify how, Khamenei believes that his new rules would bring comfort and progress to all nations within the region.