Iran's Khamenei was killed in Israeli strike earlier on Saturday, Israeli officials confirm

Israel possesses evidence that can authenticate Khamenei's death, yet has chosen, for now, not to make it public, i24NEWS understands

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks to a group of students and clerics in Tehran.(Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP, File)

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei died on Saturday in an Israeli strike, Israeli officials confirmed. 

Israel possesses evidence that can authenticate Khamenei's death, yet has chosen, for now, not to make it public, i24NEWS understands. 

