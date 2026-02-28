Iran's Khamenei was killed in Israeli strike earlier on Saturday, Israeli officials confirm
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei died on Saturday in an Israeli strike, Israeli officials confirmed.
Israel possesses evidence that can authenticate Khamenei's death, yet has chosen, for now, not to make it public, i24NEWS understands.
