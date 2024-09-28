Iran's Khamenei: 'Zionist criminals too weak to succeed again the Resistance'

Responding on Saturday to the assassination by Israel of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has delivered familiar staples of Islamist rhetoric.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1839970715346301401 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"The killing of defenseless civilians in Lebanon," he said, "has once again revealed the savage nature of the rabid Zionists to everyone. On the other hand, it has proven how shortsighted and insane the policies of the leaders of the occupying regime are."

The cleric inveighed against "the terrorist gang ruling the Zionist regime" that "hasn’t learned from its yearlong criminal war in Gaza & doesn’t understand the massacre of women, children and civilians cannot hurt the strong structure of Resistance or bring it to its knees. Now they’re testing the same absurd policy in Lebanon."

"The Zionist criminals need to know that they are far too weak to be able to inflict any significant damage on the solid structure of Lebanon’s Hezbollah. All the Resistance forces in the region stand with and support Hezbollah. The Resistance forces will determine the fate of this region with the honorable Hezbollah leading the way."