Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei said that avenging his slain predecessor and father was “the demand of the nation” and “must certainly” take place, according to a written message released on his Telegram account.

Khamenei issued the message on the occasion of funeral ceremonies for his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, held months after he was killed in US-Israeli airstrikes on February 28.

"Soon, liberated and free souls across the globe will each carry out a portion of this revenge and divine mission against the killers of our leader and the murderers of the martyrs of the two recent wars," Khamenei said in the message.

“Revenge against the killers of the martyred leader and the Iranian people does not depend on my presence or that of other officials. Whether we are here or not, this revenge will be realized."

"We have a list of criminals who assassinated our leader and people in the past two wars. The death of these criminals and murderers will not be a natural death in bed."