Iran's Supreme National Security Council has held an emergency meeting to address growing concerns over a possible resurgence of protests, sources familiar with the discussions told Iran International, according to a Monday report.

The meeting, chaired by Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, was convened following internal assessments and intelligence reports warning of potential unrest in the coming days. According to information presented at the meeting, officials believe mounting economic hardship, driven by rising prices, unemployment, and damage to key industries including petrochemicals and steel, could become the main trigger for renewed protests.

Security agencies presented a highly critical picture of Iran's economy, highlighting widespread job losses linked to the shutdown of industrial units in the oil, petrochemical, and steel sectors, as well as the impact of prolonged internet disruptions. Estimates shared during the meeting suggested Iran's economy may not be able to withstand more than six to eight weeks of the naval blockade, which began on April 13.

Officials also warned that internet shutdowns have left around 20% of the workforce dependent on online activity unemployed, and that an additional two million people could lose their jobs in the private sector by the end of spring.

Representatives of security bodies expressed particular concern over a possible call for protests by exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi and the likelihood of his supporters taking to the streets. According to sources familiar with the meeting, security agencies concluded that public protests are inevitable, with the only uncertainty being their timing.

Calls for protests around International Workers' Day have further heightened concerns, with labor groups inside and outside Iran demanding wage increases, the release of detained labor activists, and the right to form independent unions.

Sources told Iran International that members of the Supreme National Security Council believe protests occurring during ongoing talks with the US, or following an extension of the ceasefire, could pose a real risk to the survival of the Islamic Republic.