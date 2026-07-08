Iran says they conducted 85 strikes on US military targets in Bahrain and Kuwait

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Wednesday it launched a large-scale missile and drone operation targeting 85 US military sites and facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait, describing the attacks as retaliation for overnight American strikes on Iranian territory.

In a statement carried by Iranian state media, the IRGC said its naval and aerospace forces carried out the operation after accusing Washington of violating a ceasefire agreement. This, after US forces struck 80 targets inside Iran overnight, prompting what Tehran called a "decisive response."

The Revolutionary Guards also claimed Iranian air defenses shot down a US MQ-9 Reaper drone over southern Iran, describing the incident as a response to what they called continued American aerial aggression in the Gulf. Separately, Iranian state media reported that one member of the IRGC Navy was killed in an attack by what it described as "enemy drones."

Mohsen Rezaei, an adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader, accused US President Trump of preparing additional military operations against the Islamic Republic. "We believe the United States intends to resume its military operations, but we are prepared for all scenarios," Rezaei said in remarks carried by Iranian media.

The renewed exchange of fire has drawn concern across the Gulf. Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the president of the United Arab Emirates, said Iran's attacks on commercial tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, as well as repeated strikes targeting Bahrain and Kuwait, demonstrated that Tehran was not committed to de-escalation.

In a post on X, Gargash said regional countries "cannot remain targets of Iran's wavering between the logic of escalation and the path of reason, stability and peace," adding that recent actions had undermined hopes of moving beyond the conflict.

Iran's Foreign Ministry, meanwhile, said what it described as violations of arrangements governing navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, together with continued Israeli military operations in Lebanon, were rendering an interim agreement ineffective.