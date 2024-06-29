Iran threatens "war of annihilation" in response to possible Israeli attack on Lebanon

Iran has issued a warning to Israel, asserting it would launch a "war of annihilation" should Israel initiate a major military assault on Lebanon.

The threat was conveyed through Iran's mission to the UN late Friday.

The statement from Iran came in response to Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's recent visit to Washington, during which he expressed Israel's preference for a diplomatic resolution to ensure security along its northern border. Gallant indicated openness to an agreement that would keep Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed Lebanese militant group, away from Israeli borders.

According to reports, U.S. intelligence has cautioned that a full-scale conflict between Israel and Hezbollah could erupt in the coming weeks if diplomatic efforts fail to de-escalate tensions. Both sides reportedly continue to prepare for potential hostilities, with concerns mounting over the possibility of renewed violence.

In response to the heightened risk, several European countries have advised their citizens to evacuate Lebanon, underscoring international concerns over the deteriorating security situation in the region. Canada, too, is making plans to evacuate thousands of its citizens from Lebanon.