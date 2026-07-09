Iran to bury slain Supreme Leader as successor's public debut remains uncertain

Iran is preparing to bury former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Thursday in Mashhad, concluding a week of mass funeral processions across Iran and Iraq that unfolded amid renewed conflict with the United States. Khamenei's body was carried by truck through crowded Mashhad streets toward the shrine, flanked by white-turbaned clerics as black-clad mourners waved Iranian flags and revolutionary placards.

Only family members are expected to attend the burial at the Imam Reza shrine, state media reported, heightening anticipation over whether his son and successor, Mojtaba Khamenei, would make his first public appearance since being named supreme leader. Mojtaba Khamenei has not appeared in public since the February 28 strike that killed his father, having reportedly suffered disfiguring facial and limb injuries.

He has issued only written statements, with no images, videos, or voice recordings released. Sources in Tehran say Mojtaba is recovering, but security services are limiting his exposure amid fears of further attacks, and Israel last week said the new leader is "marked for death."

Crowds in Mashhad chanted revenge slogans against President Donald Trump, with some mourners holding placards reading "Kill Trump." Elsewhere during the week's ceremonies, President Masoud Pezeshkian was jostled by critics of talks with Washington, shouting "Death to the appeaser." At the same time, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was struck by a rock and chased by assailants, according to the New York Times. Regime officials called for the attackers' arrest.

The funeral procession had already passed through Tehran and Qom before crossing into Iraq, where Iranian state media said an estimated 3.8 million mourners gathered in Najaf before the body moved to Karbala.

The burial caps nearly four decades as the supreme leader of Iran.