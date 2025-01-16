Iran tries to save face by dubbing hostage agreement as 'Israeli defeat'
Weakened by Israeli strikes and the loss of its regional allies, the Islamic Republic is trying to present the agreement as a Palestinian victory
The Iranian regime named Hamas and other Palestinian terrorist organizations the victors of the war on Thursday, dubbing the ceasefire agreement a "defeat for Israel."
The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps declared in a statement that "the end of the war and the imposition of the ceasefire represent a clear and major victory for Palestine, and an even greater defeat for the monstrous Zionist regime."
"It will be written in books that there was a mob who once killed thousands of children & women in Gaza!" The Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei, said in an English message on his X account. "Everyone will realize it was the patience of the people & steadfastness of Palestinian Resistance & Resistance Front that forced Zionist regime to retreat."
This rhetoric comes as Iran, which was perceived to have gained a significant strategic advantage in the region against Israel with a "ring of fire" around Israel, now finds itself in a weakened position. The country suffered several major setbacks in recent months, including the Israeli offensive in Lebanon that significantly weakened Hezbollah, pro-Iranian militias in Iraq stopping their attacks on Israel, and the Assad regime in Syria being overthrown.
The targeted killing of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran represented a particular humiliation for Iran, while the vast Israeli air offensive that paralyzed its defense systems, following the direct firing of Iranian missiles towards Israel, left it vulnerable to future attacks.