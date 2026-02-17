Iran, US reach agreement on ‘main principles’ after Geneva talks, says Iranian FM

Talks between the United States and Iran concluded on Tuesday, marking the end of another round of negotiations aimed at easing long-running tensions over sanctions and Iran’s nuclear program.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the discussions produced an understanding on several key principles, describing the talks as more constructive than previous rounds.

Araghchi stressed, however, that major gaps remain between the two sides. According to him, negotiators agreed to continue working on a framework for a potential agreement, including drafting and exchanging documents in the coming phase. “This does not mean we will reach an agreement soon,” he cautioned, adding that while progress has been made, “the path has already begun.”

Iranian officials said the talks showed “good developments” compared to earlier meetings, but acknowledged that sensitive issues are still unresolved and will require further negotiation. Both delegations are expected to return to their respective capitals for consultations with senior leadership, and no date has yet been set for the next round of talks.

Earlier, a senior Iranian official told Reuters that the success of any future agreement depends largely on what Tehran sees as U.S. seriousness in lifting economic sanctions imposed on Iran. The official added that progress would also require Washington to refrain from what Iran considers unrealistic or maximalist demands.

The negotiations come against a backdrop of heightened regional and international tension. Sanctions relief, nuclear restrictions, and verification mechanisms remain among the most contentious issues dividing the two sides.

At the same time, political pressure continues to build in Washington, where US President Donald Trump has recently intensified his rhetoric toward Iran, fueling speculation about tougher policies and potential military scenarios.

Despite the cautious tone, diplomats on both sides signaled that communication channels remain open, and that further talks are possible once internal consultations are completed.