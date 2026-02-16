Iran, US set for round of nuclear negotiations in Geneva

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Geneva on Sunday with a delegation of diplomatic and technical officials to participate in the second round of indirect nuclear negotiations with the United States, aimed at resolving long-standing disputes over Iran’s nuclear program.

Ahead of Tuesday’s talks, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on social media that he had concluded “in-depth technical discussions” with Araghchi, signaling close coordination between the agency and Tehran ahead of the critical negotiations.

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Araghchi emphasized that discussions would focus on two key technical issues: the level of uranium enrichment and the number of centrifuges.

The ministry also highlighted that sanctions relief cannot be separated from broader diplomatic tracks, and that negotiations would proceed in an “atmosphere of doubt and distrust,” reflecting Tehran’s caution following previous rounds of negotiations.

The Geneva talks come amid rising international concern over Iran’s nuclear activities and the country’s expanding uranium enrichment capabilities. U.S. authorities confirmed that the American delegation will include President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, underscoring the high-level attention the discussions are receiving.

The current round of talks is an effort to restart diplomacy and potentially address technical and strategic disagreements before they escalate into broader regional conflict.

The outcome of the Geneva meetings could shape the future of international oversight of Iran’s nuclear program, influence regional security in the Middle East, and determine whether sanctions relief becomes part of a renewed diplomatic framework.

At the same time, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has launched a large-scale naval exercise in the Strait of Hormuz under the direct supervision of IRGC commander Major Gen. Mohammad Pakpour, Iranian state television reported. The drill, dubbed “Smart Control of the Strait of Hormuz,” is intended to test the IRGC Navy’s security plans and counter-military responses to potential threats in the strategic waterway, which handles a significant share of global oil shipments.