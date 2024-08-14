A massive cyber attack targeted the Central Bank of Iran on Wednesday, according to a report in the Saudi-affiliated Iran International.

Other banks were also hit, with major disruptions to the banking system of the Islamic Republic. This is reportedly one of the largest hacks in the country's history.

Hackers stole information belonging to account holders in Iran's largest bank, as well as others, the report said.

This comes as Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei has stressed that it is a religious duty to strike back against Israel, which Tehran blames for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on July 31.

Iran and its proxies have vowed to strike Israel, with the US sending warships and warplanes to bolster regional defenses in the Middle East amid the threat.

Iran has boasted that Israel's capabilities are not as strong as it believes, but the cyberattack, which has not been claimed by any party, shows the regime's vulnerability.

Anonymous activists stuck notes to ATM machines mocking the regime. "Dear customers," the message read, "it is not possible to withdraw money from the bank because all of Iran's budget and national resources have been invested in the war for the benefit of the corrupt regime of the Islamic Republic."

The last major cyber attack targeted Iran's fuel infrastructure, with Tehran blaming the US and Israel.