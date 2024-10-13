Iranian FM: "The new sanctions - Israel's blackmail"

The Iranian Foreign Ministry today (Sunday) sharply criticized the imposition of new sanctions on Iran in the nuclear field by the United States, during a visit to Baghdad, the capital of Iraq.

The sanctions, which were imposed under the pretext of "the defense operation carried out by the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran", against Israeli targets. The spokesman of the office saw this response as illegitimate and unjustified.

The office described the Iranian missile attack against Israel as a legal process in accordance with international law and consistent with the implementation of the inherent right to self-defense. He argued that the imposition of American sanctions on a number of companies and ships allegedly involved in transporting Iranian oil products, were "lacking legal or logical integrity, and this is a form of 'extortion' by Israel."

Chaines arabes

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi emphasized his country's right to respond appropriately to American sanctions and said that "the American regime's addiction to a policy of threats and maximum pressure against the Iranian people has no effect on the Islamic Republic of Iran's will to defend its sovereignty, territorial integrity, national interests, and its citizens against any unfair action and external attacks."

The Foreign Minister further stated: "The Islamic Republic of Iran is not seeking escalation and war, although Iran is ready for any situation, we are ready for this war, as we are ready for peace. This is the decisive stance of the Islamic Republic of Iran. We are definitely prepared for a state of war and we are not afraid of war, but at the same time we do not want war but peace, and we are expecting fair peace in Gaza and Lebanon."

"In the context of this stance," added Arakchi, "we are in discussion and consulting with our partners in the region, primarily Iraq, and we agree in our opinions and believe that the Zionist aggression against Gaza and Lebanon must be stopped and a ceasefire achieved. We have decided to cooperate in this area and continue consulting and coordinating amongst us to prevent escalation in the region. I am pleased with the firm stance of the Iraqi foreign minister and the Iraqi government, in that Iraq will not allow the exploitation of its airspace against Iran or any other country."