In Iran's latest presidential election, early results released on Saturday have revealed a tightly contested race between reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian and hard-liner Saeed Jalili.

According to reports from Iranian state television, Pezeshkian has garnered 8.3 million votes, while Jalili trails closely behind with 7.18 million votes.

This election follows the unexpected death of former President Ebrahim Raisi, necessitating a snap vote that has drawn significant attention and participation from the electorate. Despite the high turnout, specific voter turnout figures have not yet been disclosed, leaving observers to gauge the mood and engagement of Iranian voters amid ongoing economic challenges and social unrest.

AP via la présidence iranienne

The electoral process in Iran remains closely watched internationally, particularly regarding issues of transparency and inclusivity.

Notably, women and advocates of more radical political changes have been barred from participating, reflecting longstanding political norms in the country since the Islamic Revolution of 1979.

With no candidate achieving an outright majority, the potential for a runoff election looms large.