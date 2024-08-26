The Kataib Hezbollah terror group, an Iranian-backed militia in Iraq, plotted recently to attack key Jewish centers in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, according to the Iran International channel.

Muhammad Ali Burhanov, a Tajik national also known as Sayed Hamid al-Tajiki, was involved in both successful and unsuccessful attacks. In Almaty, Kazakhstan, these include a failed shooting attack on the Jewish Agency offices, a failed arson attack at the Avner Jewish Center, and a successful arson at a warehouse owned by the Neostream company.

In Tashkent, Uzbekistan, another arson attack was committed on the Saxovat Broyler company.

Burhanov was reportedly educated in Iran’s Al-Mustafa University, which has been sanctioned by the US for being a recruitment ground for terrorist groups.