IRGC denies reports Bandar Abbas blast targeted naval commander

An blast occurred at Iran's southern port of Bandar Abbas on Saturday, regime media reported, without citing a cause for the blast.

The Tasnim news agency dismissed reports alleging that a Revolutionary Guard navy commander was targeted in the explosion as "completely false." In a subsequent report local official said that one person died in the blast and 14 were injured.

Israeli officials speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity said Israel had no part in that or other incidents that occurred in Iran on Saturday.

Also on Saturday, four people were killed in the explosion in Ahvaz, near the Iraqi border, according to locals reports. Details were not available.

The port of Bandar Abbas lies on the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway between Iran and Oman which handles about a fifth of the world's seaborne oil.

The reported explosion comes amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington after the Islamic regime's bloody crackdown on nationwide protest.

The protests erupted in December and were put down at the cost of tens of thousand murdered by regime militias.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday an "armada" was heading toward Iran. Multiple sources said on Friday that Trump was weighing options against Iran that include targeted strikes on security forces.