IRGC reportedly told to stop using communication devices

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps have been ordered to stop using communication devices, Reuters reported on Monday.

At the same time, Iran is bolstering its efforts to ensure security at its sensitive nuclear sites.

This comes as Israel has stepped up attacks against Tehran's Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah. Last week, top military Hezbollah commanders were killed in an airstrike on Beirut's Dahieh neighborhood. Most shocking, however, was the pair of alleged Israeli attacks on Hezbollah communication devices on Tuesday and Wednesday, which killed dozens and maimed thousands, including Iranians.

The regime has begun investigating Israeli infiltration into its ranks, including mid-level and high-level officials.

"This includes scrutiny of their bank accounts both in Iran and abroad, as well as their travel history and that of their families," a security official told Reuters.