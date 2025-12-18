ISIS praises Bondi Beach massacre as ‘source of pride’ without claiming responsibility

The Islamic State militant group has published an article praising the deadly Bondi Beach shooting that killed 15 people at a Jewish Hanukkah celebration in Sydney earlier this week, describing the massacre as a “source of pride” in its latest issue of the group’s Al-Naba newspaper. The endorsement appeared on the group’s Telegram channel on Thursday, stirring international concern.

In its commentary, ISIS praised the Bondi Beach killings, one of the deadliest attacks in recent Australian history, without explicitly claiming direct responsibility for planning or carrying out the violence. The group’s statement referenced the massacre as an example of what it views as “success,” even though there was no formal claim of involvement.

The Bondi Beach attack occurred on December 14, 2025, at a Hanukkah event in Archer Park near Sydney’s famed beach, when two gunmen opened fire on a crowd celebrating the Jewish festival. Authorities have labelled the assault a terrorist act with antisemitic motivations, and at least one suspect has been charged with multiple counts of murder and terrorism.

The Islamic State article also highlighted the December ambush in Palmyra, Syria, in which an IS-affiliated gunman killed two US troops and wounded others near the historic city — an attack previously reported by media and confirmed by security sources as linked to the group. This inclusion signals ISIS’s intent to frame both incidents as part of its broader narrative of global jihadist action.

International leaders have condemned the Bondi Beach massacre and expressed concern over its mention in extremist messaging. Officials emphasize that while acknowledging the attack and its victims, there is no evidence of direct operational control by ISIS, even as investigations continue into possible ideological influence on the attackers. Security experts warn that without addressing online and offline channels of extremist endorsement, such rhetoric may continue to embolden isolated actors.