Man executed for allegedly sharing information with Mossad and the CIA

Iran executed a man on Monday after accusing him of sharing classified scientific information with foreign intelligence agencies, including Israel’s Mossad and the CIA (Central Intelligence Agency), according to reports from Iranian judicial media and opposition-linked outlets.

The man, identified as Erfan Shakourzadeh, was arrested in 2025 by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on accusations of “espionage and cooperation with hostile countries.” He was later sentenced to death.

According to reports cited by the opposition-affiliated outlet Iran International, judiciary-linked Iranian media alleged that Shakourzadeh established contact with foreign intelligence services in three separate stages. Two of the alleged contacts were said to be linked to the Mossad, while another was allegedly connected to the CIA.

Iranian authorities claimed Shakourzadeh transferred classified scientific information to the foreign agencies. However, the reports did not provide evidence to substantiate the accusations or details regarding the nature of the information allegedly shared.

Iranian authorities have increasingly announced arrests, trials, and executions of individuals accused of spying for Israel or Western countries.

Iranian state and judiciary-affiliated outlets frequently publish accusations involving cooperation with foreign intelligence agencies, though evidence supporting such claims is often not made public.