Mojtaba Khamenei, the second son of Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, is likely to assume the country’s highest position following his father’s death in the ongoing US-Israel military campaign.

US intelligence documents, previously classified and later released by WikiLeaks, reveal that Mojtaba spent several months in the United Kingdom receiving private medical treatment for impotency.

Sources say these treatments, including multiple extended stays at London’s Wellington and Cromwell hospitals, allowed him to father a son, named Ali after his grandfather. Family pressure reportedly played a major role in his decision to seek treatment abroad.

Despite personal health struggles earlier in life, Mojtaba built a reputation as a shrewd operator within the Supreme Leader’s office. Intelligence reports describe him as closely managing access to his father, traveling with him across Iran, and maintaining strong ties with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). However, the documents also note that Mojtaba lacks independent clerical authority and is unlikely to ever achieve the status of ayatollah or mujtahid, relying instead on administrative and political skills.

With the death of Ali Khamenei, Mojtaba is expected to become the Supreme Leader and assume full command over Iran’s military, judiciary, and major policy decisions. His succession is reportedly backed by the IRGC, despite lingering concerns among clerics about the potential risks of placing him in the spotlight during ongoing US-Israel operations.