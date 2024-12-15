Prominent Iranian figure issues threat to Qatar in case of US attack

A former member of the Iranian delegation for nuclear deal talks, Mohammad Marandi, issued a clear threat to Qatar and an implied threat to the US military, should his country's nuclear facilities be attacked.

Writing on his X account, he later deleted the post, but it was cited by several news outlets. According to the Saudi-linked, opposition Iran International website, he said there was a "slight problem" if the US decides to launch an attack on Iranian nuclear facilities.

"The US Al Udeid air base in is tiny Qatar," he wrote. "In case of aggression, the natural gas facilities and infrastructure in Qatar will be totally destroyed. Hence, there will be no natural gas from Doha. Hence, there will be no Qatar. Things won’t end there either…"

Recent reports have suggested that Israel is eyeing an opportunity to strike Iran, now that Hezbollah has committed to a ceasefire with Israel and the regime of former president Bashar al-Assad has fallen in Syria. Israel has also mostly if not completely destroyed Syria's air defenses, granting free passage for Israeli planes throughout more of the region.

Any Israeli strike, however, is expected to come with the blessing, if not participation, of the US.