Putin, Pezeshkian to meet in Moscow, expected to sign cooperation agreement

The Kremlin confirmed on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Russia this Friday.

The two are expected to sign a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between their countries.

Putin and Pezeshkian are expected to discuss the possibility of more bilateral cooperation, including in trade and investments, transportation and logistics, and humanitarian affairs.

Russia signed a similar agreement with North Korea last year, which featured a clause that anchors mutual military aid in case one of the countries is attacked.

According to a report in The New York Times, Ali Larijani, a senior advisor to Iran's supreme leader, flew in secret to meet with Russian officials in an effort to secure Russian assistance in Iran's nuclear program and its air defense capabilities.