Report: Despite suffering from injuries, Mojtaba Khamenei is central to Iran's war strategy

Iran’s new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei, according to a U.S. intelligence assessment, is playing a central role in shaping the Islamic Republic's war strategy alongside senior Iranian officials, CNN reported on Saturday, citing multiple sources familiar with the intelligence.

The degree of authority enjoyed by Khamenei within what is essentially a fractured regime remains unclear, yet he is likely helping direct how Tehran is managing negotiations with Washington to end the war.

Khamenei's uncertain status stems in part from the decision to not use any electronics to communicate, fearing those would be intercepted. He only interacts with in-person visitors or via a courier, one of the sources cited in the report added.

Another source of Khamenei's isolation and lack of visibility is understood to be the continued medical treatment for his injuries sustained in an Israeli strike, including severe burns on one side of his body impacting his face, arm, torso, leg.

Earlier this week, he was said to have held a lengthy meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Pezeshkian disclosed the meeting while touring the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, tying the rare reference to Khamenei to a broader push on Iran’s economic agenda.

"I've met with our dear leader. We had a conversation for about two hours, two and a half hours. First of all, I have to tell you that his perspective and his way of behaving, he is really a sincere and humble person. From a leader, does one really expect such a way of behaving? That's how he was, really," said the Iranian president.