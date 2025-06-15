Reports of 'massive blast,' 2.5 magnitude earthquake in vicinity of Iran's Fordow nuclear plant
Reports of an earthquake in Qom, near the Fordow nuclear facility
Ariel OseranMiddle East Correspondent, i24NEWS English Channel
Reports came out of Iran early Monday of a 2.5 magnitude earthquake in the Iranian city of Qom, located 35 km from the Fordow nuclear facility.
