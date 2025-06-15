Reports of 'massive blast,' 2.5 magnitude earthquake in vicinity of Iran's Fordow nuclear plant

Report of a 2.5 magnitude earthquake in the Iranian city of Qom, located 35 km from the Fordow nuclear facility.
Report of a 2.5 magnitude earthquake in the Iranian city of Qom, located 35 km from the Fordow nuclear facility. Screenshot

Reports came out of Iran early Monday of a 2.5 magnitude earthquake in the Iranian city of Qom, located 35 km from the Fordow nuclear facility.

