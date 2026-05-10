Restoration underway in Iran as war-damaged heritage sites in need of urgent repairs

In Iran, major historical landmarks damaged during the recent war with the United States and Israel are now undergoing urgent stabilization and restoration work, as experts warn of extensive and costly long-term repairs.

According to Iranian authorities, at least 140 culturally and historically significant sites were affected by airstrikes and their aftermath, including several UNESCO World Heritage locations.

Among the most heavily impacted is the Golestan Palace in Tehran, a 19th-century royal complex known for its ornate halls, mirrored rooms, and gardens. Officials say the site suffered significant internal damage, including shattered windows, broken doors, and debris from ceilings following nearby explosions.

Restoration specialists are now working to stabilize weakened structures and prevent further deterioration. However, the palace remains closed to the public while assessments continue. Early estimates suggest repairs could cost around $1.7 million, with work potentially lasting two years or more.

Heritage officials across the country report that damage extends beyond Tehran. Sites in Isfahan, including historic palaces and mosques, as well as ancient archaeological areas in the Khorramabad valley, were also affected. Iranian cultural authorities say the destruction spans a wide range of monuments, from royal residences to museum complexes.

Experts warn that beyond physical repairs, there are concerns about the loss of authenticity in restored sites. Even with careful reconstruction, some fear the original historical character of the monuments may be permanently altered.

Funding remains uncertain, with Iranian officials indicating that no full reconstruction budget has yet been announced and that international support may be sought.

As stabilization work continues, heritage authorities say their immediate priority is preventing further collapse, even as the broader region remains politically unstable and the risk of renewed conflict continues to loom.