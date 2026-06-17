Reza Pahlavi rejects US-Iran deal, calls for greater support for Iranian opposition

Reza Pahlavi, the son of Iran's last Shah and one of the country's most prominent opposition figures, has sharply criticized the emerging agreement between the United States and Iran, arguing that any deal that leaves the Islamic Republic in power cannot deliver lasting stability.

Speaking during an official visit to London, Pahlavi urged Western governments to focus on supporting Iran's pro-democracy movement rather than pursuing diplomatic accommodation with Tehran.

Following meetings with British lawmakers, the exiled opposition leader warned that engagement with the current Iranian leadership would ultimately prove unsuccessful.

"Dealing with this regime will lead to failure, and we will all pay the price," Pahlavi wrote on social media. He added that the Islamic Republic has "never made peace with its own people" and would likewise fail to make peace with the international community.

The comments come as Washington and Tehran prepare to finalize a landmark agreement expected to be signed later this week. Supporters of the deal argue that it offers a pathway to preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and reducing regional tensions, while critics contend it risks legitimizing the current regime.

Pahlavi, 65, is the son of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, Iran's last monarch, who was overthrown during the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Living in exile since then, he has remained a prominent voice within the Iranian opposition, advocating for democratic change and a transition away from clerical rule.

For years, Pahlavi has called for a national referendum that would allow Iranians to determine the country's future political system. However, he remains a polarizing figure among opposition groups, with critics pointing to his ties with Israel and accusing him of failing to fully address the authoritarian aspects of his father's reign.

Asked recently about Pahlavi's political prospects, US President Trump described him as "a very good person" but acknowledged uncertainty about the level of support he commands inside Iran.

Responding directly to the proposed US-Iran agreement, Pahlavi insisted that no arrangement designed to preserve the Islamic Republic could be sustainable in the long term.

"The Iranian people will not accept it," he said.

He concluded by predicting that political change in Iran is inevitable, regardless of international backing. "Freedom will come to Iran," Pahlavi declared.