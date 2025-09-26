Russia inks deal worth $25 billion to build four nuclear plants in Iran

The Islamic regime of Iran has inked a deal with Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom worth $25 billion to build four nuclear power plants in Iran, the official IRNA news agency said on Friday.

Earlier this week Rosatom said it signed a memorandum of understanding on the construction of small nuclear power plants in Iran, without further specifications.

The agreement was signed by Naser Mansour Sharifloo, a representative of Iran Hormoz Company on behalf of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, and Dmitry Shiganov, representing a subsidiary of the state-owned Rosatom Corporation, in the presence of Iran's Russian envoy Kazem Jalali.

This project, the report said, will be implemented in the Hormozgan province and in the Sirik region of southeastern Iran on a land area of some ​​500 hectares.

The announcement comes days before the so-called "snapback" sanctions on Iran over its unsanctioned nuclear program are expected to go into effect, as a consequence of the Islamic Republic's consistent failure to abide by a 2015 deal with world powers that aimed to prevent it from developing a nuclear weapon.

Tehran suspended negotiations with the U.S., which were aimed at curbing the Islamic Republic's nuclear ambitions, after the U.S. and Israel struck its nuclear sites during the 12-day-war in June.