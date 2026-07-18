A statement attributed to Iran’s unseen supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei branded the United States the “Great Satan” and threatened Washington with “unforgettable lessons” on Saturday as uncertainty persisted over whether he is alive and personally behind messages issued in his name.

“The Great Satan’s repeated violations of the memorandum of understanding signed between the presidents of Iran and the United States once again proved to everyone how worthless and unreliable the signature of the US president is,” the statement said.

It accused Washington of “bullying, hegemonic ambitions and savagery,” saying these were “inseparable elements of the American way and doctrine.”

“Now that the American enemy is seeking to ignite war and incur even heavier costs and greater disgrace, it should know that the beloved Iranian nation and the Axis of Resistance have unforgettable lessons in store for it,” the statement added.

Khamenei has not appeared publicly since he was reportedly injured in the US-Israeli strike that killed his father and predecessor, Ali Khamenei, at the outset of the war. His prolonged absence has fueled uncertainty over his condition — and speculation over whether he is still alive — with statements issued in his name appearing only in writing.

Al Arabiya reported earlier Saturday, citing an Iranian official, that Khamenei would not make a public appearance until the war was over.

The US-Iran memorandum of understanding, approved by Khamenei despite what he described at the time as reservations, was intended to end military operations and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The agreement collapsed less than a month later amid renewed US strikes and Iranian attacks on commercial shipping and Gulf states hosting American forces.