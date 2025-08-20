Syrian Foreign Minister meets with Israeli delegation in Paris, source confirms

Recommended -

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani met an Israeli delegation in Paris Tuesday to discuss stability in the region and in southern Syria, reaching understandings over de-escalation, the Sweida ceasefire, non-intervention in Syrian internal affairs, with talks also addressing the 1974 armistice agreement, confirmed Syrian State Media Agency SANA.

According to SANA, the meeting, mediated by the United States, aimed to support Syria’s unity and territorial integrity.

SANA did not mention Israel’s Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer by name, but still confirms a meeting took place.

The leader of Israel’s Druze community, Sheikh Muwaffaq Tarif, met with US Special Envoy Tom Barrack in Paris on Tuesday, sources close to Tarif confirmed to i24NEWS.

The meeting came just hours before Barrack was scheduled to meet with Syria’s Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani and Israel’s Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer.