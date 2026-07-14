The United States uses "suicide boats" for the first time during a strike in Iran

The US military used unmanned naval surface vessels for the first time in a combat operation during a strike against an Iranian naval facility in Bandar Abbas.

According to United States Central Command (CENTCOM), the operation took place during the night from Sunday to Monday, amid renewed clashes between Washington and Tehran. After Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz to maritime traffic, American forces carried out three consecutive nights of strikes against several Iranian strategic sites.

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Three Corsair-type unmanned vessels struck the port of the Bandar Abbas naval base. "This is the first time that US forces have used unmanned vessels in combat operations," CENTCOM specified in a statement.

The images released by the US military show the navalcraft striking a target described as a submarine, in a facility dedicated to the maintenance of ships and submersibles. CENTCOM claims that these strikes have reduced Iran’s ability to target commercial vessels in the region.

The Texas-based company Saronic Technologies has confirmed that the devices used were Corsairs of its own design. Measuring about seven meters in length, these vessels can reach a maximum speed of 40 m/h and have a range of more than 1,000 miles.

Although this was their first offensive use by the US, these devices had already been employed in a rescue mission in June. According to the manufacturer, one of them made it possible to recover American pilots after their Apache helicopter was shot down by an Iranian drone over the Persian Gulf.