The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that Iran has adapted its missile strategy, shifting launches deeper into its territory and relying on longer-range systems after early airstrikes heavily damaged bases and mobile launchers along the Persian Gulf coast and in western Iran, according to military analysts and former US officers.

US and Israeli forces have continued to target Iran’s missile infrastructure, striking launch sites repeatedly over nearly a month of fighting. Despite this, Iranian missiles are still being fired. The daily volume has dropped to roughly 10 to 12 launches, but analysts say Tehran is increasingly targeting less protected sites in Israel and across the Gulf, in some cases causing greater damage.

According to the report, the continued operation of Iran’s missile systems under sustained bombardment raises doubts about whether the stated objective of eliminating Tehran’s missile and drone threat can be achieved, as President Donald Trump seeks to bring the war to a close in the coming weeks.

Military analysts told the Wall Street Journal that ending the conflict while Iran retains significant missile stockpiles could allow it to gradually rebuild capabilities, recover weapons from underground facilities, and restore damaged production infrastructure.

The challenge is illustrated by ongoing strikes on the Imam Hossein strategic missile complex near Yazd, a key site linked to the Khorramshahr missile, which is capable of carrying a heavy payload over a range of about 2,000 kilometers. Satellite imagery cited in the report showed partial structural collapse and smoke rising from the underground facility following recent strikes.

US and Israeli aircraft have reportedly targeted the site at least three times since the start of the war, including an initial strike that destroyed surface-level structures and damaged access points to the underground complex. It remains unclear whether Iran can still launch missiles from the area, but the repeated attacks suggest Tehran continues to adapt to the sustained air campaign, according to analysts.