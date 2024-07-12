U.S. targets entity developing chemical weapons of mass destruction for Iran

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on an entity the State Department said is involved in the development of chemical weapons on behalf of Iran, department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

The new measures target Iran's chemical weapons research and development, specifically the Hakiman Shargh research company, which the U.S. believes is engaged in activities contributing to the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

"The United States is designating the company for engaging or attempting to engage in activities or transactions that materially contribute to the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction by Iran," Miller wrote.

"This sanctions action follows the United States’ repeated calls for Iran to remedy its noncompliance with the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), including at this week’s meeting of the Executive Council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons."