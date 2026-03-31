About a month into its conflict with the United States and Israel, Iran is intensifying internal repression in an effort to prevent civil unrest. Reports indicate that the regime is carrying out arrests and executions, deploying security forces and supporters across the streets, and even recruiting children as young as 12 to man checkpoints, according to a Reuters report released Tuesday.

While the streets currently appear relatively calm, sources inside Iran and human rights organizations warn that worsening economic conditions and the bolstering of extremist elements within the Revolutionary Guards could spark protests and violent internal clashes once the war subsides.

Manpower shortages among the Basij paramilitary forces have reportedly forced the regime to lower the minimum recruitment age to 12 for volunteers at checkpoints and patrols. Officials say the immediate focus remains on maintaining supply chains during the conflict, but the regime is increasingly concerned about controlling unrest in the post-war period.

Pressure on citizens is particularly acute in minority-populated regions, historically centers of protest. Security forces reportedly threaten the families of those suspected of incitement, warning of punitive measures against relatives. A Tehran resident described the climate of fear: "People are afraid to go out at night," adding that repression may intensify if the regime survives the conflict.