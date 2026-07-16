US citizen safely leaves Iran after over a year trapped under coercive exit ban

US and Iranian citizen Dena Karari has been released by Iranian authorities after being barred from leaving the country for over a year and a half.

President Donald Trump broke the news on Wednesday via his social media platform, Truth Social, characterizing the release as a significant breakthrough. Without initially naming Karari, President Trump noted that Iran had allowed a "wrongfully detained" American citizen to leave the country, adding that she was safely outside Iran and in good condition.

"The United States of America appreciates this gesture of Goodwill by Iran!" Trump posted, also mentioning her initial detainment in December 2024 occurred under the Biden administration.

Shortly after the president’s post, international human rights lawyer Jared Genser confirmed that the individual in question was his client, Dena Karari. Genser expressed immense relief, confirming that the US-Iranian dual citizen was finally safe and actively traveling back to the United States. Genser publicly credited the "extraordinary and relentless efforts" of President Trump and his diplomatic team for securing her freedom.

Dena Karari is a dual Iranian-American national who worked in the American technology sector. Her ordeal began in December 2024 when she traveled to Shiraz, Iran, to visit her family. Upon attempting to return to the United States, she was slapped with a coercive exit ban by Iranian authorities.

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During her time under the exit ban, she was subjected to dozens of intense interrogations by Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security. According to Genser, Iranian authorities targeted her primarily because of her involvement with the Children of Mehr Foundation, accusing her of "collaboration with a hostile state" and espionage. The immense psychological and physical strain took a severe toll on her health, culminating in Karari suffering a heart attack on July 8, just a week before her eventual release.