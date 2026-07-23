US investigating possible Russian role in Iranian strikes on CIA facilities in Gulf - report

US intelligence agencies are investigating whether Russia played a role in recent Iranian drone attacks on CIA facilities in the Gulf by providing targeting intelligence or advanced drone technology, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing four people familiar with the matter.

According to the report, intelligence analysts have not reached any firm conclusions, but are examining the precision and effectiveness of the strikes alongside Russia's longstanding military and technical support for Iran.

Reuters reported that at least two CIA facilities were struck in March, including the CIA station housed within the US Embassy in Riyadh and another site in eastern Iraq. No casualties were reported.

The report also cited Western officials who said analysts believe the attack in Saudi Arabia may have involved Russian-enhanced versions of Iran's Shahed drones. Reuters added that some intelligence assessments suggest Russia may have assisted Iran with targeting or navigation capabilities, although the claims have not been independently confirmed.