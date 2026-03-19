US weighs sending ground troops to Iran as war enters potential new phase - report

The administration of US President Donald Trump is considering deploying thousands of additional troops to the Middle East as it weighs next steps in the ongoing war with Iran, according a US official and sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The discussions come as the conflict enters its third week, with military planners preparing a range of options that could expand US operations. These include securing safe passage for oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, a mission expected to rely primarily on air and naval forces.

However, several sources said such efforts could also involve deploying US ground troops to Iran’s shoreline. According to the report, additional plans under consideration include sending forces to Kharg Island, which accounts for about 90 percent of Iran’s oil exports. One US official described such an operation as highly risky, noting Iran’s ability to target the area with missiles and drones.

The United States has already conducted strikes on military targets on Kharg Island, and Trump has threatened further action against Iran’s oil infrastructure. Military experts cited by Reuters said controlling the island could be seen as more effective than destroying it, given its central role in Iran’s economy.

A White House official told the outlet that no decision has been made to deploy ground troops. “There has been no decision to send ground troops at this time, but President Trump wisely keeps all options at his disposal,” the official said. The statement added that the president remains focused on achieving the objectives of Operation Epic Fury, including destroying Iran’s missile capabilities and ensuring it cannot develop a nuclear weapon.

Sources said a ground deployment is not considered imminent but acknowledged that options are being reviewed. One proposal discussed includes securing Iran’s stocks of highly enriched uranium, a move experts say would be complex and carry significant risks.

The deliberations come as US forces continue large-scale operations against Iranian military assets. According to US Central Command, more than 7,800 strikes have been carried out since February 28, targeting Iran’s navy, missile and drone stockpiles, and defense industry, with more than 120 vessels reported damaged or destroyed.