14 killed in fresh clashes in Tartus, Syria

Fourteen gunmen were killed in clashes with the new Syrian government in Tartus, with reports identifying them as "remnants of the previous regime."

In other Syrian cities, however, demonstrations took place on Wednesday in areas populated by Alawites without any disturbance Former president Bashar al-Assad belongs to the Alawite sect, which has feared reprisals under the new government. Tens of thousands of Alawites demonstrated in the cities of Damascus, Homs, Latakia, Tartus, and Qardaha on the Syrian coast, following the spread of a video of a shrine being burned for the Alawites in Aleppo.

Tartus is under curfew, although meetings were held between the city's dignitaries and the governor, who promised to lift the siege on a village called Kherbat Al-Maaza in the countryside. Further dialogue is expected on Thursday for the situation to return to normal. In Lattakia, there will be a meeting on Thursday with the Alawite dignitaries and their sheikhs, where they will discuss their basic demands from the new government.