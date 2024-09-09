25 reportedly killed in wave of alleged Israeli strikes on Syria

Syrian media reported that 25 people had been killed overnight between Sunday and Monday, the "most extensive since [the] Gaza war" began last year. The Syrian Observatory for Human rights said six sites were targeted in four provinces: Damascus, Homs, Hama, and Tartus.

At least 15 missiles were said to have been launched, and at least 32 people were wounded. According to a hospital director, the death toll from the attack rose to 16, and 34 were injured.

27A

The first wave of attacks occurred in the area of the city of Masyaf, in western Syria. The Syrian army then responded with aerial defenses, intercepting some of the alleged Israeli projectiles.

"Around 11:30 p.m., the Israeli enemy carried out an air strike from the northwest direction of Lebanon - an attack that hit several military targets," the state-run Syrian medai SANA reported. "Syria's air defense systems intercepted the assault missiles and shot down part of them."\According to reports in Syria, the second wave of attacks began shortly after 2:00 a.m. in the morning in the Syrian coastal city of Tartus.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (a Syrian opposition body headquartered in London, UK) said that "five civilians, four regime soldiers, two members of the Lebanese Hezbollah of Syrian nationality, 11 Syrians working with the Iranian militias, and three unidentified persons" were killed.

The attacks in the Masyaf area of Hama province targeted a scientific research center used by the military. Fires broke out due to the strikes, and some of the Syrian air defense missiles fell in populated areas, but did not cause Syrian casualties.