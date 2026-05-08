Al-Sharaa removed 2 brothers from top positions in reshuffle aimed at 'rebuilding trust with Syrians,' source close to president tells i24NEWS

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa removed his two brothers, Maher and Hazem, from their senior administration positions, as part of a reshuffle in the government and an attempt to rebuild trust with the Syrian people, a source close to President al-Sharaa tells i24NEWS.

Maher al-Sharaa acted as Secretary-General of the Syrian Presidency, and was replaced by former Homs Governor Abdulrahman al-Aama.

Maher’s wife is Russian and he speaks Russian, and he is considered a bridge between al-Sharaa and Moscow. It is likely that Maher will be appointed Ambassador to Russia, the Syrian source told i24NEWS.

Al-Sharaa’s other brother, Hazem, stepped down from his role as Vice President of the Supreme Council for Economic Development.

Last month, their father, economic writer Hussein al-Sharaa, noted that Maher and Hazem would leave their roles “with clean hands and a good reputation.”