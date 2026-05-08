Al-Sharaa removed 2 brothers from top positions in reshuffle aimed at 'rebuilding trust with Syrians,' source close to president tells i24NEWS
The wife of one of the brothers is Russian and he speaks Russian himself; hence it is likely he will be appointed Ambassador to Russia
Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa removed his two brothers, Maher and Hazem, from their senior administration positions, as part of a reshuffle in the government and an attempt to rebuild trust with the Syrian people, a source close to President al-Sharaa tells i24NEWS.
Maher al-Sharaa acted as Secretary-General of the Syrian Presidency, and was replaced by former Homs Governor Abdulrahman al-Aama.
Maher’s wife is Russian and he speaks Russian, and he is considered a bridge between al-Sharaa and Moscow. It is likely that Maher will be appointed Ambassador to Russia, the Syrian source told i24NEWS.
Al-Sharaa’s other brother, Hazem, stepped down from his role as Vice President of the Supreme Council for Economic Development.
Last month, their father, economic writer Hussein al-Sharaa, noted that Maher and Hazem would leave their roles “with clean hands and a good reputation.”