Erdogan threatens to invade Israel – 'just like we entered Karabakh and Libya'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke at a party rally on Sunday, making a rare explicit threat to invade Israel while addressing the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

"We must be very strong so that Israel cannot strike Palestine," he said. "Just like we entered Karabakh and the way we entered Libya, maybe we'll do the same thing. There's nothing we can't do. We have to be strong."

Erdogan referred to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which resulted recently in Azerbaijan taking control of the breakaway region. Azerbaijan notably managed to regain control of the territory with the help of Israel and Turkey, with Turkish forces not entering the fighting.

In Libya, however, Turkey played a major role in the civil war.