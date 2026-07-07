Explosive devices detonated near the hotel shortly after Macron left for the Presidential palace. French President Emmanuel Macron did not hear the explosions that occurred in the Syrian capital, his office says.

Two explosions were heard in Damascus near the Four Seasons hotel where Macron is staying. A security official told Reuters the blasts originated from an explosive device. Macron had already left the hotel for the Syrian Presidential Palace before the explosions occurred, and his office says he did not hear them while en route to his meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

According to Syrian state TV, Sharaa received Macron at the Presidential Palace after the explosions were heard.

The explosions underscore major security challenges in Syria as the country navigates its transition since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime. Macron is the first head of state from the EU to visit Syria since the Assad regime was toppled.

Later, Macron and Sharaa are expected to deliver statements to the press.